Sputnik Finds Documents on UK Training Ukrainian Soldiers for Fighting in Donbas

VOLNOVAKHA (Donetsk Region) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) UK instructors trained Ukrainian soldiers who fought in Donbas in weapons use and navigation, according to a document obtained by Sputnik.

A Sputnik correspondent found a cache of documents in the liberated city of Volnovakha in the Donetsk Region, among which was a certificate confirming that Ukrainian serviceman Borys Kazarian had completed junior sergeant training courses with the participation of British instructors.

According to the certificate, the training consisted of four modules: "weapons training", "navigation", "medical training" and "pairs movement."