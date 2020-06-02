Sputnik Journalist Says Wounded by US Police While Covering George Floyd Protests

Nicole Roussell, a Sputnik journalist in Washington, DC, said she was fired at by US police several times while covering George Floyd protests, despite saying several times she was a press staffer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Nicole Roussell, a Sputnik journalist in Washington, DC, said she was fired at by US police several times while covering George Floyd protests, despite saying several times she was a press staffer.

"I was at the White House tonight covering the ongoing protests when several types of police started shooting at the protestors. I ran closer to get footage of what was happening and the police quickly began shooting what I think were a combination of stinger grenades and rubber bullets. They were also shooting off tear gas at us so we were all coughing during this," Roussell said.

According to Roussell, when she said she was a journalist, the police shot off a stinger grenade, which caused "three very painful welts" on her hip and thigh.

"I got one a moment later on my torso, which is also a raised welt," the journalist added.

Apart from that, when Roussell filmed protesters "being sprayed with mace in their eyes," she was shot at with a rubber bullet on her calf.

"The wound immediately turned purple, raised up, and started bleeding. A policeman with riot gear on shoved me to the ground and ran over me, and I only got up once a protestor helped me while urging me to get up quickly," Roussell added.

The Sputnik journalist stressed she had not only told the police she was a press staffer, but also had a press badge on.

"Several times before I was shot I verbally said I was press. I also had my press badge on around my neck. Other press were subjected to similar treatment, as were the protestors," Roussell concluded.