UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sputnik Latvia, Baltnews Journalists Released On Recognizance Not To Leave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 01:40 PM

Sputnik Latvia, Baltnews Journalists Released on Recognizance Not to Leave

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Stringers working for Sputnik Latvia and Baltnews outlets were released on condition they would not leave the country, the lawyers are looking into the situation, Sputnik Latvia said Friday.

Several Russian-speaking Latvian journalists who work with Sputnik and Baltnews, among other outlets, have been accused of breaking the EU sanctions. Their homes have been searched. Sputnik Latvia and Baltnews are linked to the international information agency Rossiya Segodnya. The Latvian journalists who submit materials to these outlets are stringers rather than on staff.

"On December 3, the Latvian state security service detained, questioned, searched the homes of journalists working with Russian outlets Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia, expropriated their equipment and accused them of criminal offenses. Six Latvian journalists were detained, questioned and released on condition that they would not leave the country or disclose details of the case, one of them former editor-in-chief of Baltnews Latvia, Andrey Yakovlev," Sputnik Latvia said.

Related Topics

Russia Lawyers Latvia December Criminals

Recent Stories

Former accountability judge died of cardiac arrest ..

30 minutes ago

Eight people killed in shelling in Yemen's Hodeida ..

34 minutes ago

Mega project of fisheries mobile diagonistic labo ..

35 minutes ago

Tsinghua University establishes institute for AI i ..

35 minutes ago

25 brick kilns shifted on zig-zag technology in Mu ..

35 minutes ago

US' Fauci Apologizes for Criticizing UK's 'Rushed' ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.