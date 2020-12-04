Sputnik Latvia, Baltnews Journalists Released on Recognizance Not to Leave

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Stringers working for Sputnik Latvia and Baltnews outlets were released on condition they would not leave the country, the lawyers are looking into the situation, Sputnik Latvia said Friday.

Several Russian-speaking Latvian journalists who work with Sputnik and Baltnews, among other outlets, have been accused of breaking the EU sanctions. Their homes have been searched. Sputnik Latvia and Baltnews are linked to the international information agency Rossiya Segodnya. The Latvian journalists who submit materials to these outlets are stringers rather than on staff.

"On December 3, the Latvian state security service detained, questioned, searched the homes of journalists working with Russian outlets Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia, expropriated their equipment and accused them of criminal offenses. Six Latvian journalists were detained, questioned and released on condition that they would not leave the country or disclose details of the case, one of them former editor-in-chief of Baltnews Latvia, Andrey Yakovlev," Sputnik Latvia said.