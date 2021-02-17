Sputnik Launches Educational Outreach Program in Iran

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The Sputnik news agency and radio launched an educational outreach program on news coverage in Iran on Wednesday by hosting a SputnikPro virtual workshop at the state news agency IRNA.

Victoria Polikarpova, the head of the International News Desk, brought up basic elements of story-writing, setting the agenda, picking an angle and on-the-ground reporting during a seminar organized for the staff of the IRNA head office and regional hubs.

"Today's virtual seminar with journalists at the IRNA news agency was a truly historic moment. The level of trust and openness between our agencies was set so unprecedentedly high that we could delve into such intricate and controversial aspects of news coverage as the labeling of terrorist organizations, the use of emotionally colored epithets, the element of drama in news stories. We also tried to answer the question whether the inverted pyramid structure could be avoided when writing a hard news story," she said.

The next seminars will be devoted to digital media, fake news and photojournalism.

SputnikPro is an international project for journalists, students and media workers designed to exchange expertise, develop international media relations and intercultural ties between journalists. Sputnik has organized seminars in 22 countries, including Armenia, India, Greece and China, since March 2018, inviting more than 3,000 participants from 80 countries to the events.

Sputnik is one of the largest international media companies offering country-specific and regional multimedia websites in 32 languages, analog and digital radio broadcasting in Russian, English and French in 130 cities and online. Sputnik newsfeeds deliver 24/7 content to leading international media around the world in English, Arabic, Spanish and Chinese. Sputnik's websites get more than 50 million visitors a month. The agency operates 22 bureaus across the world, employing more than 1,000 people from dozens of countries.