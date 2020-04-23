UrduPoint.com
Sputnik Launches English-Language Newswire About COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Sputnik News Agency has launched an English-language newswire, COVID-19 News, featuring the latest news about the coronavirus outbreak.

The agency gathers the latest data, and interviews medical professionals, health care officials, and producers of vaccines and tests in different countries.

"With our new wire, the reader will get the most important and timely information about the global coronavirus pandemic. Our correspondents from across the globe send in urgent news and critically important updates on the trends in the virus spread 24/7. We publish reports and updates from different countries on the total number of infections, fatalities and recoveries, data on quarantine measures, exclusive interviews with officials, doctors, and experts, producers of vaccines and tests, as well as analytical materials, fact-boxes, and reviews about COVID-19, including information on new medication used to treat the infection," Victoria Polikarpova, the head of the International News Desk at Sputnik, said.

To access the newswire, open the COVID-19 News tab in the Sputnik Trending mobile application. The free app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

