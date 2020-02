Sputnik Launches New Daily Digest About Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Today, Sputnik is launching a new daily digest focused solely on Russia From Russia With News.

On a daily basis, our subscribers will get access to a trove of news stories that go beyond politics: society, economy, environment, culture and human interest.

The digest will be out at 15:00 GMT every day.