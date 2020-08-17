A series of lectures delivered by the Sputnik news agency to students at the School of Media, Film and Entertainment at India's Sharda University continued on Monday with an online discussion of how media can guarantee responsible coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) A series of lectures delivered by the Sputnik news agency to students at the School of Media, Film and Entertainment at India's Sharda University continued on Monday with an online discussion of how media can guarantee responsible coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The workshop was part of the Russian news agency's educational project, called SputnikPro. The main speakers were Victoria Polikarpova, the head of the International News Desk, and Vasily Pushkov, the director for international cooperation, Ritu Sood, the school's dean, and Amit Chawla, the head of the university's Mass Communication Department also attended. Olga Dycheva, the head of Sputnik's New Delhi hub, was the moderator.

"In the session we came to know about the popular corona-era topics like health care, study options, futurology etc. and main principles to be trusted with the reporter like responsibility and reliable sources. At last, I can say this session will sure help us in the future when reporting and covering emergency situations," Puneet Tanwar, a student who took part in the workshop, said.

Another student, Medhini Santino, described the lectures as informative and thanked Sputnik for the opportunity given to Sharda University.

"Victoria Polikarpova described how journalists could promote responsibility by being accurate, having reliable sources and being neutral while covering stories. I'm glad and very grateful to Sputnik for this session and believe that we should have more lectures as they are very informative for our students," she said.

Sharda University near New Delhi is one of India's leading educational institutions. It was established in 2005 and currently has more than 13,000 students and 1,200 faculty staff.

SputnikPro is a project of the Sputnik international news agency and radio for journalists, students, press officers and media managers, aimed at exchanging experience and developing international professional relations. The project is led by both heads of Sputnik divisions and other well-known Russian journalists and experts. Since March 2018, SputnikPro sessions and seminars have been held in 22 countries, including in Armenia, India, Greece and China. In total, more than 3,000 participants from 80 countries attended its events.