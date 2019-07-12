Sputnik Lietuva News Agency Says Court in Vilnius Rules to Block Its Website

(@imziishan)

The Sputnik Lietuva news agency said Friday the Vilnius district administrative court approved the decision of the Radio and Television Commission of Lithuania (RTCL) to block its website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The Sputnik Lietuva news agency said Friday the Vilnius district administrative court approved the decision of the Radio and Television Commission of Lithuania (RTCL) to block its website.

"The Vilnius district administrative court approved the decision of the Radio and Television Commission of Lithuania on blocking Sputnik Lietuva," it said in a Telegram statement.

Earlier Sputnik Lietuva said the RTCL ordered to ban access to its website over alleged copyright breach. The decision came after LRT broadcaster reportedly complained of a breach to the watchdog on July 3, suggesting that Sputnik Lietuva had posted some of LRT materials on its website without permission.

The court decision takes effect on July 12, Sputnik Lietuva said citing RTCL.

Earlier this week, Russian Union of Journalists head Vladimir Solovyov told Sputnik that Lithuanian authorities decided to block the Sputnik Lietuva website since its agenda did not correspond to the "mainstream of local channels."

In late May, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lietuva, Marat Kasem, said he had been briefly detained upon arrival at Vilnius airport, told that he was considered a "national security threat," banned from entering Lithuania for five years and immediately deported.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has slammed the policy of Baltic countries for putting obstacles in the way of the work of Russian media outlets.