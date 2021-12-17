Sputnik Light as Booster Dose to Prolong Defense Against Omicron for Longer Period- RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The use of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light as a booster dose will prolong the virus neutralizing activity against the Omicron strain for a longer period than mRNA vaccines, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday.

"Heterologous boosting with Sputnik Light is the solution to increase other vaccines' efficacy, including against Omicron, and extend the booster protection period," the RDIF said in a statement.