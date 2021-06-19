Sputnik Light Boosts Antibodies Against All COVID Strains During Revaccination - Gamaleya

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine can be used for revaccination, which will increase the level of antibodies against all circulating strains, Alexander Gintsburg, the chief of the Russian Gamaleya Research Center, told Sputnik.

"Revaccination with 'Sputnik V' can be done. There are absolutely no problems.

Currently, the so-called single-component version of the vaccine, 'Sputnik Light,' is registered. It is registered, among other things, in order to raise the level of antibodies after illness or some time after vaccination," Gintsburg said.

The Gamaleya chief added that the revaccination with Sputnik Light would develop antibodies against all existing COVID-19 variants.