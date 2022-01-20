UrduPoint.com

Sputnik Light Is Universal Booster For Other COVID-19 Vaccines - Study

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Russia's one-dose Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine is a universal booster to other vaccinesagainst the deadly virus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday, citing the results of a joint study by the Gamaleya Center and the Italian Spallanzani research institute for infectious diseases.

"Sputnik Light is a universal booster to other vaccines thanks to the optimal configuration of Sputnik vaccine's adenoviral platform which provides better protection against Omicron and other mutations as demonstrated in multiple studies," the RDIF aid in a statement.

"In particular, a "mix & match" trial of a combination of Sputnik Light with vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna and Cansino, conducted in 5 provinces in Argentina has demonstrated that Sputnik Light induces stronger antibody and T-cell response as compared to homologous regimen (two shots of the same vaccine)," the statement added.

