Sputnik Light Single-Shot Vaccine to Be Released in February

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The single-shot spin-off of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will be released in February, the vaccine's official account tweeted Friday.

Earlier in the day, Johnson&Johnson published the results of phase 3 clinical trials of its single-shot vaccine candidate.

"We will also launch the one component vaccine in Feb - we named it Sputnik Light.#SputnikLight is coming!" Sputnik V's Twitter said.