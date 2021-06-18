Sputnik Light to Go Into Circulation in 1.5 Weeks - Russian Health Minister

A single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine will enter into circulation in 1.5 weeks and will be used for re-vaccination, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) A single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine will enter into circulation in 1.5 weeks and will be used for re-vaccination, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.

"In 1.5 weeks Sputnik Light will come .. into circulation. It will also be used for re-vaccination," Murashko told reporters.