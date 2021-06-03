Sputnik Light Vaccine Registered in Belarus - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The Belarusian Health Ministry said on Thursday that the country had made a decision on state registration of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light.

"Based on the decision of the Commission on Medicines of the Ministry of Health, on June 3, a decision was made on state registration of the Sputnik Light vaccine," the ministry said on Telegram.

It noteed that Sputnik Light was a vector vaccine for the prevention of the coronavirus infection, which is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.