Sputnik Light Vaccine Registered In Belarus - Health Ministry
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The Belarusian Health Ministry said on Thursday that the country had made a decision on state registration of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light.
"Based on the decision of the Commission on Medicines of the Ministry of Health, on June 3, a decision was made on state registration of the Sputnik Light vaccine," the ministry said on Telegram.
It noteed that Sputnik Light was a vector vaccine for the prevention of the coronavirus infection, which is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.