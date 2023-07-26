Sputnik Lithuania Editor Kasem Leaves Latvia Fearing Further Criminal Proceedings - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Sputnik Lithuania editor Marat Kasem, who was detained in Latvia earlier in the year and later released on bail, has left the country, fearing the possibility of the resumption of criminal proceedings against him, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Fearing the resumption of criminal proceedings, Marat Kasem has used an opportunity and left this country (Latvia)," Zakharova told Sputnik Radio.

Kasem is a citizen of Latvia and has been living and working in Moscow for several years at the Rossiya Segodnya media group, which also includes Sputnik Lithuania. On December 30, the journalist arrived in Latvia for family reasons. He was detained over alleged violation of EU sanctions against Russia as well as espionage, and on January 5, the Riga court took him into custody. In April, the journalist was released from prison on bail.