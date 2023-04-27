Sputnik Lithuania Editor Kasem Released From Prison in Latvia on Bail - Reports

Sputnik Lithuania editor Marat Kasem on Thursday was released from prison in Latvia on bail, a local news_lv Telegram channel reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Sputnik Lithuania editor Marat Kasem on Thursday was released from prison in Latvia on bail, a local news_lv Telegram channel reported.

Kasem is required to be at home at the place of registration from 11:00 p.m. to 07:00 a.m.

and report to a police station twice a week.

Kasem is a citizen of Latvia and has been living and working in Moscow for several years at the Rossiya Segodnya media group, which also includes Sputnik Lithuania. On December 30, the journalist arrived in Latvia for family reasons. He was detained, and on January 5, the Riga court took him into custody.