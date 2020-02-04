Sputnik News Agency Opens Office in Madrid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The Sputnik news agency opened an office in Madrid on Monday, thereby bringing the number of its regional bureaus to 23.

For Spanish-language news site Sputnik Mundo, this is the third office after Moscow and Montevideo. From 2018-2019, the number of users of this news website has increased by 68 percent in Latin America and by 75 percent in Spain, according to Google Analytics.

"We felt the need for our broader presence here because Sputnik's audience in Spain is expanding, and people read and know us. We are very proud that we finally managed to do this, and we are glad that the Sputnik Mundo website will offer even more reports that will attract the attention of the entire Spanish-speaking public," Alexandra Bondarenko, the head of the Sputnik office in Madrid, said.

With the new office in Madrid, Sputnik Mundo is set to boost its efficiency in covering all the developments in Spain and talking about what local media are silent about, Ilona Ovakimyan, the head of Sputnik Mundo website and radio, added.

Sputnik is a news agency and radio network with multimedia news hubs in dozens of countries around the world. Sputnik broadcasts through its websites in over 30 languages, as well as analog and digital radio, mobile apps, and social media. Sputnik newswires, available by subscription, run around the clock in English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese and Farsi.

The news agency has 23 bureaus around the world, from Tokyo to Montevideo, with more than 1,000 people from dozens of countries working there. The head office is located in Moscow.