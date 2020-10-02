UrduPoint.com
Sputnik Opens Photo Exhibition At Council Of Europe HQ In Strasbourg On Ballet Day

Fri 02nd October 2020

Sputnik Opens Photo Exhibition at Council of Europe HQ in Strasbourg on Ballet Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) International news agency Sputnik France on Friday opened the Ballet and Architecture photo exhibition at the Council of Europe headquarters in Strasbourg to celebrate World Ballet Day.

The exhibition, held within the framework of the international cultural festival, Russian Seasons, features more than 20 works depicting ballet dancers in various environments of modern Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening ceremony was held online. Among the participants was Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the Council of Europe Ivan Soltanovsky and Sputnik photojournalist Valery Melnikov, a two-time World Press Photo winner and the author of the presented works.

In her speech, Battaini-Dragoni stressed the importance of art and culture amid the pandemic and commended Sputnik France and the Permanent Representation of the Russian Federation to the Council of Europe for holding an event at the Palace of Europe at such a time.

Soltanovsky expressed his opposition to isolation in any area of life, including culture, stressing that one can only move forward together with others and hoping that for further development of the Russia-Europe cultural ties, especially amid the complicated international relations situation and the COVID-19 restrictions.

Commenting on the exhibited work, Melnikov noted that ballet was an unusual subject for a photojournalist who covers combat zones, but stressed that for a photo correspondent there were no unimportant subjects. He described this project as a journey into the world of beauty and graceful dancers on the one hand, and the world of architecture on the other.

Since the early 20th century, ballet has been one of the calling cards of Russia in the world culture. The exhibition will demonstrate the great national tradition through the prism of photography.

