UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sputnik Partners Up With India's Zee Media To Share Content

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 10:11 PM

Sputnik Partners Up With India's Zee Media to Share Content

Sputnik exchanged letters of intent to cooperate with India's Zee Media, on the margins of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Sputnik exchanged letters of intent to cooperate with India's Zee Media, on the margins of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday.

The Moscow-based news agency and radio will share expertise and English-language content about political, economic, cultural and sports events with Zee Media's WION news channel.

"This new era of bilateral cooperation promises to be a model for the world and will demonstrate the importance of soft power in a complex geopolitical landscape," WION chief editor Sudhir Chaudhary said.

A legally-binding comprehensive agreement on cooperation will be signed shortly. Chaudhary said this would be another milestone in the history of Russian-Indian relations.

"A glorious friendship that has withstood the test of time and vagaries of history embarks on a journey to deepen their mutual respect through culture, education and science," he said.

Sputnik is a major international news agency. Founded in 2014, it now publishes in 32 languages and broadcasts radio shows in over 90 cities across the world as well as online.

WION is an English and Hindi-language satellite television channel and internet website, launched in 2016 and available in 37 countries.

The fifth EEF will run through Friday. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

India Internet World Sports Education Russia Vladivostok 2016 Media Event TV Agreement Share

Recent Stories

India virtually imposed war on Pakistan, Kashmir: ..

38 seconds ago

Kiev Suggests Russia Return to JCCC Work in Donbas ..

40 seconds ago

Journalists Unite to Urge HRC to Address Violation ..

42 seconds ago

UN Human Rights Chief Calls for Dialogue, Restrain ..

44 seconds ago

Putin Shares Advantages of Contracted Ka-226T Heli ..

8 minutes ago

UAE’s development plans, strategies can only be ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.