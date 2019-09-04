(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Sputnik exchanged letters of intent to cooperate with India 's Zee Media , on the margins of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday.

The Moscow-based news agency and radio will share expertise and English-language content about political, economic, cultural and sports events with Zee Media's WION news channel.

"This new era of bilateral cooperation promises to be a model for the world and will demonstrate the importance of soft power in a complex geopolitical landscape," WION chief editor Sudhir Chaudhary said.

A legally-binding comprehensive agreement on cooperation will be signed shortly. Chaudhary said this would be another milestone in the history of Russian-Indian relations.

"A glorious friendship that has withstood the test of time and vagaries of history embarks on a journey to deepen their mutual respect through culture, education and science," he said.

Sputnik is a major international news agency. Founded in 2014, it now publishes in 32 languages and broadcasts radio shows in over 90 cities across the world as well as online.

WION is an English and Hindi-language satellite television channel and internet website, launched in 2016 and available in 37 countries.

The fifth EEF will run through Friday. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.