Sputnik Relocates English-Language Editorial Work From UK to Offices in US, Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The Sputnik international news agency is moving the UK-based activities of English edition to the United States and Russia as part of a reorganization, while the coverage of news related to the United Kingdom will continue as normal.

The relocation is part of a reorganization commissioned by the managers of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the parent company of Sputnik.

The International edition in English will now be handled by the Sputnik offices in Washington and Moscow, while the coverage of developments in the United Kingdom will continue at the existing pace and volume.

Sputnik was launched in 2014 as an umbrella brand for an array of products, including radio, 24/7 newsfeeds, websites, social networks, mobile apps, multimedia press centers and pollsters. The agency is headquartered in Moscow and has regional offices in all landmark regions of the world, including Europe, the middle East, Africa, Asia, and North and South Americas.

