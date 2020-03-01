Sputnik Representatives, Lawyers, Police Meeting in Istanbul After Chief Editor Detention

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The meeting of Sputnik representatives, agency's lawyers, the diplomats of the Russian Consulate General and the Turkish police has started in the office of Sputnik Turkey in Istanbul after the detention of the agency's editor in chief, Mahir Boztepe, Sputnik Turkey reported.

"Head of the Sputnik Turkey office in Istanbul Maxim Durnev, agency's lawyers, representatives of the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul and Turkish police officers began meeting at Sputnik's office," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Sputnik Turkey editor in chief, Mahir Boztepe, was detained by police and he is now being taken to the main security department of Istanbul.

The news came after the incident with three Sputnik Turkey employees in Ankara, who were intimidated late Saturday by groups of aggressive people shouting out nationalist slogans. The journalists were called to stop their professional activity.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, from Saturday evening, the journalists are being held by the Turkish security forces for giving evidence. The situation is complicated by the fact that it is not possible to maintain contact with them.

Moscow called on the Turkish authorities to intervene in the situation with an attempted attack on Sputnik Turkey employees and to ensure the safety of Russian media working in the country.