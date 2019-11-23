UrduPoint.com
Sputnik, RT Editor-in-Chief Simonyan To Co-Chair United Russia's Rights Center - Lawmaker

Sputnik, RT Editor-in-Chief Simonyan to Co-Chair United Russia's Rights Center - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Sputnik and RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan will co-chair a newly-created rights protection center of the ruling United Russia party, Russian lawmaker Mikhail Starshinov, the other co-chair of the structure, said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the ruling party convened for its 19th congress, giving start to the 2021 general election campaign. The congress approved a rotation of a number of senior posts, a reform of the party's general council and executive committee. Six working groups, including the rights protection center, will be created within the general council.

"The party has always been engaged in this direction [defending people's rights].

I believe that stressing the importance of this issue another time and creating such a center will be very useful both for us, as a party, and for our voters. Margarita Simonyan has agreed to work in this center," Starshinov said at the congress.

He, in particular, mentioned that the RT broadcaster ran important social projects, which help people in need.

Prime Minister and United Russia chairman Dmitry Medvedev earlier said that defending people's rights should be a priority for any lawmaker representing the party. He also said that civil society representatives, who have no connection to the party itself, would be also involved in the work of United Russia's relevant center.

