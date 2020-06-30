UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sputnik, RT's COVID-19 Coverage Gets More Online Engagement Than European Media - Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:10 AM

Sputnik, RT's COVID-19 Coverage Gets More Online Engagement Than European Media - Study

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Sputnik and RT's French-, German-, and Spanish-language coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak, along with reports in these languages produced by Chinese, Iranian, and Turkish state media outlets, can receive as much online engagement as prominent European news sources, researchers at the University of Oxford said in a report on Monday.

"State-backed outlets producing coronavirus-related content in French, German and Spanish can achieve higher average engagement per article than prominent news sources such as Le Monde, Der Spiegel and El Pais," the researchers said in the report.

The study, which was conducted over a three-week period, also found that these news outlets can reach tens of millions of people, despite having smaller distribution networks.

"Most of the state-backed outlets from China, Iran, Russia and Turkey generating content in French, German, and Spanish reaches tens of millions of social media users around the world, though through smaller distribution networks than the major news outlets operating in those languages," the researchers said.

In an earlier study, the Oxford researchers found that Russian, Chinese, Iranian, and Turkish state-run media outlets can get up to ten times the median engagement per article than the UK's BBC state-run broadcaster.

On June 15, the Russian deputy minister of digital development, communications, and mass media Alexey Volin said that RT and the Russian news conglomeration Rossiya Segodnya, which includes the Sputnik and RIA Novosti agencies, are innovators in connecting with online audiences.

Related Topics

World Iran Russia Turkey China Social Media German Oxford United Kingdom June Media From Million

Recent Stories

Colombian manager Pinto to take charge of UAE nati ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, other ..

1 hour ago

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

2 hours ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

2 hours ago

Flydubai announces &#039;Passenger Partnership&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Israel's Gantz says no annexation until after viru ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.