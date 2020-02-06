UrduPoint.com
Sputnik Shocked Pentagon Spending Money To Monitor Coronavirus News On Its Social Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 06:05 PM

Sputnik Shocked Pentagon Spending Money to Monitor Coronavirus News on Its Social Media

In response to a request from the US weekly Newsweek to comment about the Department of Defense allegedly monitoring the news agency's coverage of the new coronavirus on social media, Sputnik said it was dumbfounded to learn just how the US was utilizing its defense budget

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) In response to a request from the US weekly Newsweek to comment about the Department of Defense allegedly monitoring the news agency's coverage of the new coronavirus on social media, Sputnik said it was dumbfounded to learn just how the US was utilizing its defense budget.

Earlier in the day, a Newsweek reporter reached out to Sputnik to say the magazine had found out that the US military was tracking Sputnik's social media accounts to find supposedly fake news stories about the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

The reporter requested a comment on the matter.

"Unfortunately, we can't comment immediately. Between us, from the moment we've received your request everybody here is in shock and awe by this example of unparalleled efficiency of the US military budget spending. We are happy however to be an important source of information for Pentagon and will work with that in mind moving forward. Please send them our best regards," Sputnik's press service said in its reply.

