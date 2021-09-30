SPUTNIK STOP STORIES OF THE DAY

WASHINGTON, September 30 (Sputnik) -

* Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov arrived in Geneva on Wednesday to take part in the strategic stability consultations with the United States, a Sputnik correspondent reported.* Rosneft and ExxonMobil have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to study joint projects in the field of low-carbon technologies as well as the production of ammonia and hydrogen, the Russian oil company said.

* The price of gas futures in Europe hit new all-time high above $1,050 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to trading data on ICE Futures.* The contract for the supply of gas from Russia to Hungary bypassing Ukraine will create problems with the import and storage of gas in Ukrainian underground storage (UGS) facilities, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said.

* Hungary is a sovereign country and decides on its own where to buy gas and how to get it, choosing a safer way to get gas, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday at a press conference in the Czech town of Usti nad Labem.

An extraordinary summit of the G20 leaders on Afghanistan will take place on October 12, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

* The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi lasted about three hours and ended.* The two leaders bilateral relations and regional issues, including the situation in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and the Caucasus.

FRANCE RELATIONS WITH US, AUSTRALIA

* French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday called for a thorough review of France's cooperation with Australia after the latter's decision to withdraw from bilateral agreement on submarines.

* The crisis in relations between Paris and Washington is serious, it did not end after the dialogue between the two countries was resumed, Le Drian said.

* The crisis in relations between Paris and Washington should not call into question NATO's main mission of collective defense, Le Drian said.

* US and EU officials on Wednesday released a joint statement following the inaugural meeting of the US-EU Trade and Technology Council (TCC), pledging to deepen Transatlantic trade and economic relations between the two entities.

* The US Treasury Department added seven individuals - from Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Bahrain - and one entity to its list of Specially Designated Nationals for their alleged links to Hezbollah.

* The Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union (COREPER) agreed to extend the targeted sanctions for chemical weapons proliferation and use by one more year, the adoption is scheduled for October 11, a source in the EU told Sputnik.