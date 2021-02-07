SPUTNIK TOP STORES OF THE DAY

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) ustrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says he is ready to get vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine or the Chinese vaccine, if they are approved by the EU.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine only offers limited protection against the South African strain of the coronavirus, a study due to be released on Monday shows.

Experts of the Czech Health Ministry are studying the legal aspects of a possible direct purchase of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, bypassing the EU regulatory authorities, Seznam reported on Saturday, citing its sources.

The authorities of Myanmar have approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for emergency use, a military and diplomatic source told Sputnik.

The Russian national team won the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia.

Cuba is authorizing private activity in most sectors, lifting self-employment restrictions, Cuba's Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil Fernandez said.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has expressed regret over a lack of a peace treaty with Russia and the ongoing territorial dispute over the Kuril islands.

The United States is ending safe third country agreements signed with El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala under former US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced.

Germany has allocated 21 million Euros ($25.3 million) to implement the Action Plan Civil Society Belarus initiative aimed at providing support to the Belarusian opposition, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Saturday.