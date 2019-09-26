SPUTNIK TOP STORES OF THE DAY

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, September 26 (Sputnik)

US, JAPAN REACH TRADE AGREEMENT

* The United States and Japan have reached a trade agreement that will allow Tokyo to pen new markets to approximately $7 billion in US agricultural products and one that includes commitments on digital trade in the amount of $40 billion, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

IMF SELECTS NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR

* The International Monetary Fund (IMF) selected Kristalina Georgieva to serve as its managing director, the fund said in a statement on Wednesday.

WHITE HOUSE RELEASES TRUMP-ZELENSKYY TRANSCRIPT

* US President Donald Trump in a July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Voldymyr Zelenskyy did not overtly threaten to withhold security assistance to Ukraine over the scandal involving former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, an official transcript released by the White House revealed on Wednesday.

* Zelenskyy said during the call that Ukraine is almost ready to purchase more Javelin portable anti-tank missile systems from the United States, the transcript revealed.

TRUMP, ZELENSKYY MEET IN NEW YORK

* US President Donald Trump said during a meeting with Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy in New York on Wednesday that his stopping corruption in Ukraine would benefit the whole world.

* Trump said he applied no pressure on Zelenskyy during their July 25 phone talks to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden.

* Trump said Ukraine has made a lot of progress with Russia and encouraged Kiev to maintain the positive trend.

* The United States should be doing a lot more trading with Ukraine, Trump said.

* Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that in his brief conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, both sides expressed interest in resolving the situation in Donbas in accordance with the Minsk agreements.

* Lavrov met with Saudi counterpart Ibrahim Assaf on the margins of the UN General Assembly and discussed bilateral relations in light of the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Riyadh, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

* Lavrov said Russia will respond harshly to the United States' refusal to issue visas for some members the Russian delegation scheduled to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, saying that such rudeness cannot be tolerated.

JOHNSON SPEECH IN UK PARLIAMENT

* UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the country's parliament on Wednesday that he was ready to withdraw the United Kingdom from the European Union on October 31 even if no deal with the bloc is reached.

* Johnson offered the opposition to submit a vote of no confidence in his government by the end of Wednesday.

* Trade between Serbia and Russia could be greatly boosted from its current level, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic told Sputnik on Wednesday.

* Vucic told Sputnik that he has received an invitation to attend the Victory Day parade next year and will be honored to attend.