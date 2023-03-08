SPUTNIK TOP STORUES IF THE DAY

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Sputnik) -

* US interest rate hikes could end up being a lot higher than once imagined and the fight against inflation has a long way to go, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday.

* Raising the debt ceiling is the only way for Congress to avoid a US debt default and long-standing harm to the country's credit profile, Powell said.

* US oil production is expected to grow by 500,000 barrels per day in 2023, with most of it coming from the Permian Basin in West Texas, Oxy Energy Services President Frederick Forthuber told Sputnik.

* The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that 90 Russian servicemen had returned from Ukrainian captivity.

* Canada will allocate $2.2 million for demining Ukraine and will extend engineering training through the fall, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

* Poland will transfer another ten Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine this week, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

* There are no concrete plans for further supplies of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Ukrainian tank brigades for the previously agreed number of tanks are currently being trained in Germany, Arne Collatz, a German Defense Ministry representative said.

* NATO's increasing arms supplies to Kiev do not lead to the success of Ukrainian troops on the battlefield, losses among the military personnel of Ukraine are growing, Russian Defense Ministre Sergei Shoigu said.

NEW YORK TIMES REPORT ON NORD STREAM ATTACK

* New intelligence reviewed by US officials indicates that the saboteurs behind the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines were highly likely Ukrainian or Russian opponents of President Vladimir Putin, or some combination of the two, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.

* The German government told RIA Novosti it had taken note of the New York Times report about the likely involvement of a pro-Ukrainian group in the attacks on Nord Stream.

* The United States will let the European investigations into the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline to continue and will not get ahead of its results, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

* The UN Security Council will vote this month on Russia's resolution requesting that a commission be set up to investigate the Nord Stream blasts, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

* Investigators have identified the vessel from which the Nord Stream sabotage had been committed, traces lead to a company owned by Ukrainians, German newspaper Zeit reported.

* The G7 countries have set a price cap for Russian oil that does not really exist- if you look at the level of market prices, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

* The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation has not lost any oil market share in Asia to Russia, the company's CEO Nawaf Al-Sabah said.

* Kazakhstan's introduction of its own oil brand, KEBCO (Kazakhstan Export Blend Crude Oil), amid changes caused by rising geopolitical tensions in the world has allowed the country's exporters to minimize sanctions risks, head of Kazakh state-run oil company KazMunayGas (KMG) Magzum Mirzagaliev has said.