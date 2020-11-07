SPUTNIK TOP STORY OF THE DAY

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON, November 7 (Sputnik) -

* Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to address the nation on Friday night, US media reported.

* President Donald Trump said that he will pursue the election process through every aspect of the law and will not give up fighting for the nation.

* The election is not over, Trump's campaign team lawyer Matt Morgan said in a statement on Friday, after Biden gained a lead in ongoing vote counts in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

* The state of Georgia is still too close to call regarding the winner of the November 3 US presidential election, but if the margin between the candidates remains small, a recount will be launched, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters.

SECURITY SITUATION IN AFGHANISTAN

* A car bomb has exploded on Friday at a security checkpoint in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, provincial police chief Lutfullah Kamran said.

* The Afghan military has fully cleared the southern Kandahar province's Arghandab district of militants from the Taliban movement, Tadeen Khan, the police chief of the province, said.

CANADA, EU IMPOSE ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS ON BELARUS

* Canada and the European Union have imposed sanctions on additional 13 Belarusian officials in the third round of sanctions against Minsk in little more than a month, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Friday.

* The European Union officially introduced the second package of personal sanctions on Belarus, including against President Alexander Lukashenko, the Council of the EU said in a statement.

* The Belarusian Foreign Ministry is studying new EU sanctions against Minsk, this move will not remain unanswered, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed efforts to reach a settlement to the ongoing conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

