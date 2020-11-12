SPUTNIK TOP STORY OF THE DAY

WASHINGTON, November 12 (Sputnik)

* Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, signed a memorandum on the establishment of a joint center to control the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

* UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) experts called on all sides and countries involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to urgently withdraw all mercenaries and halt further recruitment.

* Baku will use the help of international experts to evaluate the damage that Karabakh sustained during the Azeri-Armenian conflict, President Ilham Aliyev said.

* Russia will set up 16 observation points with peacekeepers along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Sergey Rudskoy said.

* Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector has discovered more than 15 compounds with pronounced antiviral activity, which are promising for the creation of drugs for treatment of the coronavirus infection, Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik.

* Germany expects to get 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine as part of the 300 million dose deal that the European Union is signing with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech, the spokesman for the German Health Ministry said.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed by phone the intensification of cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including plans for the joint production of vaccines in Kazakhstan, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

* Putin held a phone conversation with Tokayev, during which the Kazakh leader noted the effectiveness of the Russia's efforts to cease fire in Karabakh, the Kremlin said.

* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Wednesday revised down forecast for a dip in global oil demand in 2020 by 0.3 million barrels a day (mbd) to 9.8 mbd as the lockdown measures are being reintroduced in Europe, while also adjusting its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2021 to hedge against COVID-19 uncertainties.

* As Russia produced some 9.32 million barrels a day (mb/d) of oil last month, and its compliance with the OPEC+ agreement likely stood at 84 percent, figures from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' monthly report indicated.

* The compliance of the OPEC member states with the oil cuts agreement last month was 1 percentage point lower, amounting to 105 percent as the cartel's production soared by 320,000 barrels a day, the figures from OPEC's monthly report indicated.

* Several dozen of people were detained at a rally in Yerevan on Wednesday, which was organized by 17 opposition parties in protest against the prime minister's decision to sign a ceasefire deal with Baku, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

* The police in Yerevan are pushing the protesters back from the opera building in Yerevan, there are clashes, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

* A spokesman for Armenia's opposition party Dashnaktsutyun (Armenian Revolutionary Federation) announced at a rally in Yerevan that a committee of national salvation was being formed in the country.