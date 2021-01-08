SPUTNIK TOP STORY OF THE DAY

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, January 8 (Sputnik) -

REACTIONS TO UNREST AT US CAPITOL

* President-elect Joe Biden said in a press conference on Thursday that the individuals who breached security and entered Congress a day earlier are domestic terrorists.

* Washington, DC police made 68 arrests in connection with the unrest at the US Capitol and is working to identify additional suspects involved in violence and property destruction, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told reporters.

* More than 50 law enforcement officers were wounded and several of them hospitalized following violent riots on Capitol Hill in support of President Donald Trump, US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said.

* Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated the recent civil unrest in Washington is an internal matter of the United States.

* Bitcoin spiked to over $40,000 on Thursday, rallying over 14 percent to yet another record high within days after hitting the $30,000 psychological watershed.

* US President Donald Trump has withdrawn Chad Wolf's nomination for Secretary of Homeland Security, the White House said on Thursday in a withdrawal notice.

* Trump said he will orderly hand over power to President-elect Joe Biden on January 20 despite his disagreement with the election results, adding that the transition will put an end to the greatest presidential term.

* Ryan Tully, European and Russian Affairs Senior Director at the US National Security Council, resigned from his position after the recent unrest in Washington, media reported.

* Russia's security services, including the Federal Security Service (FSB), have managed to stop the threats coming from Syria, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

* Russia is still waiting for the UN cultural agency (UNESCO) and other international charities to assist Syria in restoring peace to its communities after years of war, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

* Islamist militants in Syria attacked the Idlib de-escalation zone 16 times in the last 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Syrian reconciliation center said.

US COURT SENTENCES RUSSIAN NATIONAL TUYRIN

* The New York federal district court has sentenced Russian national Andrei Tyurin to 12 years in prison for computer hacking, Judge Laura Taylor Swain said on Thursday.