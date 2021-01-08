UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SPUTNIK TOP STORY OF THE DAY

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 02:10 AM

SPUTNIK TOP STORY OF THE DAY

WASHINGTON, January 8 (Sputnik) -

REACTIONS TO UNREST AT US CAPITOL

* President-elect Joe Biden said in a press conference on Thursday that the individuals who breached security and entered Congress a day earlier are domestic terrorists.

* Washington, DC police made 68 arrests in connection with the unrest at the US Capitol and is working to identify additional suspects involved in violence and property destruction, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told reporters.

* More than 50 law enforcement officers were wounded and several of them hospitalized following violent riots on Capitol Hill in support of President Donald Trump, US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said.

* Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated the recent civil unrest in Washington is an internal matter of the United States.

* Bitcoin spiked to over $40,000 on Thursday, rallying over 14 percent to yet another record high within days after hitting the $30,000 psychological watershed.

* US President Donald Trump has withdrawn Chad Wolf's nomination for Secretary of Homeland Security, the White House said on Thursday in a withdrawal notice.

* Trump said he will orderly hand over power to President-elect Joe Biden on January 20 despite his disagreement with the election results, adding that the transition will put an end to the greatest presidential term.

* Ryan Tully, European and Russian Affairs Senior Director at the US National Security Council, resigned from his position after the recent unrest in Washington, media reported.

* Russia's security services, including the Federal Security Service (FSB), have managed to stop the threats coming from Syria, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

* Russia is still waiting for the UN cultural agency (UNESCO) and other international charities to assist Syria in restoring peace to its communities after years of war, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

* Islamist militants in Syria attacked the Idlib de-escalation zone 16 times in the last 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Syrian reconciliation center said.

US COURT SENTENCES RUSSIAN NATIONAL TUYRIN

* The New York federal district court has sentenced Russian national Andrei Tyurin to 12 years in prison for computer hacking, Judge Laura Taylor Swain said on Thursday.

Related Topics

Election Militants Riots Police United Nations Syria Russia Washington White House Trump Bitcoin Capitol Hill Vladimir Putin Idlib New York Chad United States January Congress Media From Court Hacking

Recent Stories

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

1 hour ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

1 hour ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

1 hour ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

1 hour ago

Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed o ..

1 hour ago

Attacks on Media Covering Protest in Washington 'U ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.