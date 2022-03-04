SPUTNIK TOP STORY OF THE DAY

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Sputnik) -

* The United States is not interested in establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine because it would require the military to shoot down Russian airplanes and that would mean entering a war with Russia, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

* Hundreds of foreigners seek to leave the hostilities zone in Ukraine, but nationalists are holding them hostage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

* Russians and Ukrainians are one people, Putin said, noting that he would never give up this belief.

* The United States cannot confirm reports of the use of cluster munitions or thermobaric bombs in Ukraine, a senior Defense Defense official said.

* The United Nations welcomes any positive movement that would help to protect civilians and de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine following talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations resulting in an agreement to create humanitarian corridors with a possible ceasefire, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

* Delegations of Russia and Ukraine have reached an understanding on the humanitarian corridors and the ceasefire during evacuations, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Mikhail Podolyak, said,

* Delegations from Ukraine and Russia have agreed to continue negotiations, a new round may take place soon, Podolyak said.

* Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kiev will not make concessions on the country's territorial integrity in negotiations with Russia.

* A peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine must include a provision for the destruction of weapons threatening Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

WESTERN SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA

* Over a dozen US senators have introduced a bill aiming to bar Russian energy imports, while the House of Representatives is set to introduce a companion legislation, Senator Joe Manchin's office said in a press release on Thursday.

* The United States is imposing full blocking sanctions on Russian "oligarchs" and other persons, including President Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov and businessmen Boris and Arkady Rotenberg in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the White House said.

* China continues to convey mixed messages with regard to developments n Ukraine and Russia's military operation there, a senior US defense official said.

* Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented about the recent statements from the European leadership on blocking Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves by saying that the West's hypocrisy is always accompanied by greed.

* White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday did not rule out a potential in-person meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian Vladimir Putin in the future, but added that there are currently no plans for direct engagement between the two leaders.

* The United States has provided many offers to Putin over the course of several months, including on transparency and missile defense, Psaki said.

* Moscow has urged Washington to refrain from further escalation regarding operation of diplomatic missions and diplomats, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron that the tasks of Russia's special military operation would be fulfilled anyway, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

* Putin, in a phone conversation with Macron, outlined to him in detail the fundamental approach and conditions in the context of negotiations with representatives of Kiev, the Kremlin said.