SPUTNIK TOP STORY OF THE DAY

WASHINGTON, August 26 (Sputnik) -

* US President Joe Biden discussed by telephone with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy Washington's support for Kiev, including the latest military aid package in the amount of nearly $3 billion, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

* White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that there are no plans at present for holding an in-person meeting between Biden and Zelenskyy.

* The United States is committed to continue to work closely with Ukraine and fight corruption in that country, US State Department Global Anti-Corruption Coordinator Richard Nephew said,

* Transport ministers from the United Kingdom and Ukraine signed a joint action plan that will encourage UK businesses to help Ukraine rebuild its damaged transport network.

* Russia and the United States have not stopped cooperation as part of the New START Treaty, and Moscow is hopeful this will continue until the accord expires in 2026, deputy head of the Russian delegation to the Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference Andrei Belousov said on Thursday.

* The United States is no hurry to remove obstacles for Russian inspections of American nuclear facilities under the New START Treaty, Belousov said.

* The United States has more carriers of nuclear weapons than allowed under the New START Treaty, Belousov said.

* Discussions between the United States and Russia on the New START treaty have been put on pause due to the current situation in Ukraine, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said.

* Two power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) have been automatically disconnected from the network after fire erupted near a high-voltage line, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said on Thursday, adding that one power unit is still connected to the network.

* The United States is closely monitoring reports that the last reactors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have been shut down and there are no indications of increased or abnormal radiation levels, State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said.

* The United States is unable to make any confirmation regarding the ongoing shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) or where it is coming from, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said.

* The Council of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, confirmed Moscow's readiness to do everything necessary to organize a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

* Gas futures prices in Europe rose above $3,300 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since March, growing by more than 10% on Thursday.

* Spain will seriously consider the construction of an underwater gas pipeline to Italy after France rejected a similar proposal, Teresa Ribera, Spanish Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, said.

* US forces killed four Iran-affiliated militants in airstrikes In northeast Syria over the past 24 hours, the Central Command said on Thursday.

* Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with UN Special Representative for Syria Geir Pedersen in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

* The United States will not support efforts by countries to normalize relations with Bashar Assad's government in Syria, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said regarding the potential normalization of Turkey-Syria ties.