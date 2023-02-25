SPUTNIK TOP STORY OF THE DAY

WASHINGTON, February 25 (Sputnik) -

* US President Joe Biden on Friday signed a proclamation to increase tariffs on certain Russian goods effective April 1, the White House said in a press release.

* The United States imposed sanctions on 11 Russian banks and three financial institutions as part of a new package of measures on the first anniversary of the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the US Department of the Treasury said.

* The United States imposed sanctions on the Russian operator of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the State Department said.

* The US State Department said it has imposed sanctions on 9 Russian ministers and dozens of other Russian officials.

* The US Treasury Department imposed Russia-related sanctions on 22 individuals and 83 entities.

* The US State Department announced new visa restrictions on 1,219 members of the Russian military.

* The US Commerce Department announced expanded luxury goods sanctions to include 276 more Russian and Belarusian entries.

* Germany, France and the United Kingdom have dangled a defense pact in front of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to get him to the negotiating table with Russia, US media reported on Friday.

* The White House believes that the $40 billion in funding that Congress earmarked for Ukraine in 2022 will suffice through the end of the fiscal year, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said.

* Berlin will send four more Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, the German Defense Ministry said.

* Poland is ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

* Canada announced over $32 million in additional support to strengthen Ukraine's security and stabilization on the first anniversary of Russia's special military operation.

* Kiev has lost up to 240 military on the Donetsk direction and 19 pieces of equipment, including the US M777 howitzer over past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

* The newly announced $2 billion military assistance package for Ukraine includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and Switchblade 600 drones, among other weaponry, the Pentagon said.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine, and the implementation of Istanbul agreements on the export of grain from Ukraine and the supply of food and fertilizers from Russia, the Kremlin said on Friday.

* Putin and Erdogan discussed energy cooperation, the supply of Russian fuel and the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), the Kremlin said.

* Erdogan thanked Putin during a telephone conversation for Russia's help in eliminating the aftermath of the earthquakes in Turkey, the Kremlin said.

* The UN Security Council should reject calls for peace in Ukraine from countries that support Russia's military operation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

* Switzerland is ready to mediate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the President of Switzerland Ignazio Daniele Giovanni Cassis said.

* The UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative should be extended and expanded, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

* Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Friday that it has always complied with international obligations, and will continue to fulfill current contract obligations for as long as possible.

* Sanctions, introduced by the United Kingdom, jeopardize international nuclear security, Rosatom said.

