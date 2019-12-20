SPUTNIK TOP STORY OF THE DAY

WASHINGTON, December 20 (Sputnik)

* Five people were wounded in a shooting incident on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street in the center of Moscow, the Russian Health Ministry told reporters on Thursday.

* One officer of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) was killed in the shooting incident, the FSB told reporters.

* Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case in connection with the shooting over an attempt to kill law enforcement officers, Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

US ANNOUNCES NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN

* The United States will introduce new sanctions on both present and former Iranian officials allegedly involved in the imprisonment or killing of peaceful protesters, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo announced.

JAPAN-RUSSIA DISCUSSIONS ON PEACE DEAL, ECONOMY

* Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday he would meet with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, in the first quarter of 2020.

* Russian-Japanese working group on joint economic activities at the disputed Kuril islands will meet in January, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.

* The supervisory board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency has decided to lodge a complaint with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s recent decision on Russia's compliance, the chairman of the board said ON Thursday.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin said WADA'S ban on Russia competing in major international sports competitions was unfair and violated the Olympic charter.

* The Executive Board of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will discuss the recommendation of the Supervisory Board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on disagreement with WADA on Russia's alleged non-compliance on December 24, the ROC said.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the Stockholm arbitration court's ruling on the Russia-Ukraine gas dispute was politically motivated, but Moscow and Kiev would look for mutually acceptable solution.

* Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow and Kiev had prepared a draft of a gas transit protocol, and expressed hope that a final agreement on the issue will be reached soon.

* Russia, Ukraine and the European Union have reached a principled agreement on Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory, Vice President of the European Commission for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said after Russia-EU-Ukraine talks on gas transit in Berlin.