UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SPUTNIK TOP STORY OF THE DAY

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 02:10 AM

SPUTNIK TOP STORY OF THE DAY

* A Russian TV crew was covering the protests in Portland (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) A Russian tv crew was covering the protests in Portland, Oregon, was attacked and beaten by police on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

* Russia's Channel One journalists who were attacked by Portland police were not seriously injured, but their equipment was broken, Channel One Deputy General Director Kirill Kleimyonov told Sputnik.

* The Russian Foreign Ministry considers the attacks unacceptable and calls on the law enforcement in the United States to fulfill its international commitments in dealing with the press, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

* All incidents involving the harassment of journalists including the attacks on Russian journalists reporting on protests in the US city of Portland, need to be investigated, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

*  The Russian Embassy in the United States sent a note of protest to the US State Department after law enforcement officers assaulted the two Russian journalists in Portland, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said.

* The United States ordered China to close its consulate in the city of Houston in order "to protect American intellectual property," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

* The Chinese embassy in the United States has received bomb threats from an unknown caller, the Paper media outlet reported, citing an informed source, amid the rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

* The Chinese Embassy in Washington strongly condemned the closure of China's consulate in the US city of Houston and warned that Beijing would respond to what it considers a "political provocation."

* Four of Russia's coronavirus vaccines that are now under development have already been proven to be safe, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

* Developing the coronavirus vaccine in the next several months is unrealistic despite several candidates already reaching Phrase 3 trials, WHO Health Emergencies Program Executive Director Michael Ryan said.

* Compliance with the ceasefire regime is a basic prerequisite for the implementation of the Minsk agreements, which opens the way to the implementation of other provisions of this agreement, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

* Russia is satisfied with the ceasefire agreement between Kiev and the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, Russian envoy to the contact group for Donbas settlement, Boris Gryzlov, said.

RUSSIA ON NATO PRESENCE IN BLACK SEA

* Russia's Black Sea Fleet is keeping track of NATO vessels and aircraft taking part in the Sea Breeze drills in the north-west of the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

* Air defense forces of Russia's Black Sea and Baltic fleets have detected US Navy P-8A Poseidon and U-2S planes and Germany's P-3C Orion maritime surveillance aircraft and escorted them, the National Defense Control Center said.

Related Topics

Injured NATO Prime Minister Protest Police United Nations Russia China Washington Germany Portland Minsk Beijing Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Houston United States Media TV All From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Green Petrochem announces expansion plan in Hamriy ..

2 hours ago

Bpifrance ready to deploy 4.2 billion euros in fir ..

2 hours ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 22.111 mln by end of M ..

2 hours ago

Azerbaijan's Military Says Shot Down Armenian Dron ..

26 minutes ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Holds Talks With Top Armen ..

27 minutes ago

A plethora of US-China disputes

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.