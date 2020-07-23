SPUTNIK TOP STORY OF THE DAY

* A Russian TV crew was covering the protests in Portland (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) A Russian tv crew was covering the protests in Portland, Oregon, was attacked and beaten by police on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

* Russia's Channel One journalists who were attacked by Portland police were not seriously injured, but their equipment was broken, Channel One Deputy General Director Kirill Kleimyonov told Sputnik.

* The Russian Foreign Ministry considers the attacks unacceptable and calls on the law enforcement in the United States to fulfill its international commitments in dealing with the press, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

* All incidents involving the harassment of journalists including the attacks on Russian journalists reporting on protests in the US city of Portland, need to be investigated, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

* The Russian Embassy in the United States sent a note of protest to the US State Department after law enforcement officers assaulted the two Russian journalists in Portland, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said.

* The United States ordered China to close its consulate in the city of Houston in order "to protect American intellectual property," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

* The Chinese embassy in the United States has received bomb threats from an unknown caller, the Paper media outlet reported, citing an informed source, amid the rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

* The Chinese Embassy in Washington strongly condemned the closure of China's consulate in the US city of Houston and warned that Beijing would respond to what it considers a "political provocation."

* Four of Russia's coronavirus vaccines that are now under development have already been proven to be safe, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

* Developing the coronavirus vaccine in the next several months is unrealistic despite several candidates already reaching Phrase 3 trials, WHO Health Emergencies Program Executive Director Michael Ryan said.

* Compliance with the ceasefire regime is a basic prerequisite for the implementation of the Minsk agreements, which opens the way to the implementation of other provisions of this agreement, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

* Russia is satisfied with the ceasefire agreement between Kiev and the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, Russian envoy to the contact group for Donbas settlement, Boris Gryzlov, said.

RUSSIA ON NATO PRESENCE IN BLACK SEA

* Russia's Black Sea Fleet is keeping track of NATO vessels and aircraft taking part in the Sea Breeze drills in the north-west of the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

* Air defense forces of Russia's Black Sea and Baltic fleets have detected US Navy P-8A Poseidon and U-2S planes and Germany's P-3C Orion maritime surveillance aircraft and escorted them, the National Defense Control Center said.