SPUTNIK TOP TORIES OF THE DAY

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to hold any phone conversations with Saudi partners for discussing the energy market, but Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak maintains contact with his colleagues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

* Putin said that the oil prices drop could be explained not only by the coronavirus pandemic, but by Saudi Arabia's withdrawal from the OPEC+ deal, its subsequent production increase and the declaration of readiness to offer discounts.

* Russia maintains close contact with partners in Saudi Arabia and is interested in taking joint actions to ensure stability in the oil markets amid drop in demand, Putin said.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that oil production could be reduced by about than 10 million barrels per day, but this target may be achieved only through joint efforts.

* The world's oil demand has been shrinking by 10-15 million barrels per day and may soon fall by as much as 20 million barrels, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

* The conference call of OPEC+ countries' ministers is preliminarily scheduled for April 6, Novak said.

* Putin called on Novak to seek a balanced decision on the energy market, which will take into consideration the interests of all partners.

* Russia is not going to increase oil production yet, as it is engaged in negotiations with foreign countries, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov said.

US ON AEROFLOT CANCELING MOSCOW-NEW YORK FLIGHT

* The US Embassy in Moscow expects Russia to explain the reasons behind the cancellation of an Aeroflot flight from Moscow to New York, scheduled for Friday, Embassy's spokeswoman, Rebecca Ross, said.

* The first plane carrying Russian military medical specialists and equipment took off for Serbia on Friday to help Belgrade fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

* Russian and Serbian experts have discussed the engagement of Russian medical experts, arriving in the country to assist the fight against the coronavirus, and have agreed that they will operate in areas with unfavorable epidemiological situation, the Russian Defense Ministry said.