Sputnik Turkey Editor in Chief Detained by Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Sputnik Turkey editor in chief, Mahir Boztepe, was detained by police, the press service of the news agency reported.

On Saturday night, groups of aggressive people, who were shouting out nationalist slogans, insults and threats, tried to force their way into the homes of three Sputnik Turkey employees in Ankara. According to Sputnik Turkey, the attackers tried to break the doors and were shouting "Turkey for Turks," "Traitors," "Russian spies." They managed to get away before the police arrived. The incident did not result in any injures.

The journalists were intimidated and were called to stop their professional activity.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, from Saturday evening, the journalists are being held by the Turkish security forces for giving evidence. The situation is complicated by the fact that it is not possible to maintain contact with them.

"Sputnik [Turkey] editor in chief Mahir Boztepe was detained police. He is being taken to the main security department of Istanbul," the statement said.

Moscow called on the Turkish authorities to intervene in the situation with an attempted attack on Sputnik Turkey employees and to ensure the safety of Russian media working in the country.