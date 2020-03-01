UrduPoint.com
Sputnik Turkey's Editor In Chief Mahir Boztepe Released - Wife

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 08:20 PM

Sputnik Turkey's Editor in Chief Mahir Boztepe Released - Wife

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The wife of Sputnik Turkey's editor in chief told Sputnik on Sunday that Mahir Boztepe had been freed from police custody in Istanbul.

"Mahir has been released," she said.

His release follows that of his three colleagues who were detained in Ankara overnight after coming to police to testify about nationalist raids on their homes.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called top Turkish diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier in the day, asking him to immediately free all four and guarantee their safety.

