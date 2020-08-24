UrduPoint.com
Sputnik Unveils Chinese-Language News Wire With Military Focus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:12 PM

The Sputnik news agency and radio presented a new Chinese-language wire on Monday that will provide round-the-clock coverage of military news stories and opinions from across the world

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Sputnik news agency and radio presented a new Chinese-language wire on Monday that will provide round-the-clock coverage of military news stories and opinions from across the world.

The new product of China's most quoted Russian media outlet was unveiled at Army-2020, an international defense industry show held annually near Moscow. Sputnik is its international information partner.

"The new wire will be publishing up-to-date defense information from Russia and other countries, reports from hot spots, stories about new military technology, and expert opinions," Sputnik Chinese News Desk Head Vladimir Pavlov said, when unveiling the new product.

The news wire is aimed at Chinese media writing about politics, society and defense. Its scope will cover military construction, security and space.

Sputnik's subscribers and partners are prominent Chinese news agencies, broadcasters and newspapers, such as Xinhua, China Central Television, China Radio International and the People's Daily.

To subscribe to the new wire, please mail your request to sales@sputniknews.com.

Sputnik is one of the largest international media companies with country-specific multimedia websites in 33 languages, visited by over 80 million people every month. It broadcasts programs in Russian, English, French and other languages in more than 90 cities and online. Sputnik's newsfeeds deliver 24/7 content to leading international media around the world in English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese and Persian. Sputnik is part of the Moscow-based Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

