- Home
- World
- News
- Sputnik V-AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccines' Joint Trials to Start Soon - Russian Scientist
Sputnik V-AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccines' Joint Trials To Start Soon - Russian Scientist
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:23 PM
The joint clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and UK-Swedish AstraZeneca's vaccine against the coronavirus will start very soon, head of the research center that developed Sputnik V, Alexander Gintsburg said Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The joint clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and UK-Swedish AstraZeneca's vaccine against the coronavirus will start very soon, head of the research center that developed Sputnik V, Alexander Gintsburg said Thursday.
"[Russian Direct Investment Fund] RDIF and AstraZeneca agreed to hold joint clinical trials, which would use Oxford-made component as the first injection, and Sputnik V component as the second one. As far as I understand, these trials will begin in the near future," GIntsburg said, as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.