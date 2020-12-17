UrduPoint.com
Sputnik V-AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccines' Joint Trials To Start Soon - Russian Scientist

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:23 PM

The joint clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and UK-Swedish AstraZeneca's vaccine against the coronavirus will start very soon, head of the research center that developed Sputnik V, Alexander Gintsburg said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The joint clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and UK-Swedish AstraZeneca's vaccine against the coronavirus will start very soon, head of the research center that developed Sputnik V, Alexander Gintsburg said Thursday.

"[Russian Direct Investment Fund] RDIF and AstraZeneca agreed to hold joint clinical trials, which would use Oxford-made component as the first injection, and Sputnik V component as the second one. As far as I understand, these trials will begin in the near future," GIntsburg said, as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

