Sputnik V Could Be Combined With Moderna, AstraZeneca Vaccines - Argentine Health Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Argentina sees the possibility of combining Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine with the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, the country's Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said.

"We are ready for a combination of vaccines...

starting with the possibility of combining Sputnik V with AstraZeneca and Moderna," Vizzotti said.

This scheme will be offered to those who have already received the first shot. It will also be possible to receive a second shot with the same medicine.

The Sinopharm vaccine will not yet be included in the vaccine combination program, as the number of doses entering the country is sufficient to immunize people with both doses.