UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Effective Against New Coronavirus Variants - Developers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:11 PM

Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Effective Against New Coronavirus Variants - Developers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is effective against new coronavirus variant, developer Gamaleya Research Center and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.

"The Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) today announced strong results of the study on neutralizing activity of sera from individuals vaccinated with Sputnik V vaccine against new variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Vaccination with Sputnik V has produced protective neutralizing titers against new variants, including Alpha B.1.1.7 (first identified in UK), Beta B.1.351 (first identified in South Africa), Gamma P.1 (first identified in Brazil), Delta B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3 (first identified in India) and Moscow endemic variants B.1.1.141 and B.1.1.317 with mutations in the receptor-binding domain (RBD).rus," the Gamaleya center and the RDIF said in a press release.

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia Brazil United Kingdom South Africa From Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Pak-Afghan trade potential $10 billion, actual tra ..

19 minutes ago

Infinix NOTE 10 unveiled as new Mid-Range Killer o ..

24 minutes ago

34,536 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42 minutes ago

American and Pakistani scientific studies address ..

52 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-law on Sharjah Broadca ..

57 minutes ago

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.