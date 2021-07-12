Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Effective Against New Coronavirus Variants - Developers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is effective against new coronavirus variant, developer Gamaleya Research Center and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.

"The Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) today announced strong results of the study on neutralizing activity of sera from individuals vaccinated with Sputnik V vaccine against new variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Vaccination with Sputnik V has produced protective neutralizing titers against new variants, including Alpha B.1.1.7 (first identified in UK), Beta B.1.351 (first identified in South Africa), Gamma P.1 (first identified in Brazil), Delta B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3 (first identified in India) and Moscow endemic variants B.1.1.141 and B.1.1.317 with mutations in the receptor-binding domain (RBD).rus," the Gamaleya center and the RDIF said in a press release.