Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Permanent Registration In Russia - Health Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 03:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Domestically-produced Sputnik V vaccine has completely passed all stages of clinical trials and received permanent registration in Russia, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.
"The Sputnik V vaccine is not registered on preliminary conditions anymore, after completely passing all stages of clinical trials," Murashko told reporters.
The Sputnik V vaccine was first approved in Russia in August 2020 on preliminary conditions after the first and second clinical phases of study.