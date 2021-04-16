Sputnik V Deliveries to India to Begin in April, Production to Start in May - Ambassador

The first batch of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will be delivered to India in April, while the on-site production of the vaccine will be launched in May, Indian Ambassador to Moscow Datla Bala Venkatesh said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The first batch of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will be delivered to India in April, while the on-site production of the vaccine will be launched in May, Indian Ambassador to Moscow Datla Bala Venkatesh said on Thursday.

"What we heard from companies is that by [the end of] this month, the first shipment will take place and the production will be [launched] there in May and slowly increase," Bala Venkatesh told reporters.

The ambassador added that the volume of the vaccine production in India will be gradually increasing and may exceed 50 million doses per month.

According to the diplomat, this will mean that India will be responsible for some 60-70 percent of the global Sputnik V production.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is approved for use in 60 countries with a total population of about three billion people. The vaccine efficacy has been confirmed at 91.6 percent by the data published in the world's leading medical journal The Lancet.