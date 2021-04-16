UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sputnik V Deliveries To India To Begin In April, Production To Start In May - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:23 AM

Sputnik V Deliveries to India to Begin in April, Production to Start in May - Ambassador

The first batch of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will be delivered to India in April, while the on-site production of the vaccine will be launched in May, Indian Ambassador to Moscow Datla Bala Venkatesh said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The first batch of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will be delivered to India in April, while the on-site production of the vaccine will be launched in May, Indian Ambassador to Moscow Datla Bala Venkatesh said on Thursday.

"What we heard from companies is that by [the end of] this month, the first shipment will take place and the production will be [launched] there in May and slowly increase," Bala Venkatesh told reporters.

The ambassador added that the volume of the vaccine production in India will be gradually increasing and may exceed 50 million doses per month.

According to the diplomat, this will mean that India will be responsible for some 60-70 percent of the global Sputnik V production.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is approved for use in 60 countries with a total population of about three billion people. The vaccine efficacy has been confirmed at 91.6 percent by the data published in the world's leading medical journal The Lancet.

Related Topics

India World Moscow Russia April May From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

25 minutes ago

White House Says Biden Invitation to Putin Remains ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi civilian killed in Baghdad blast: army

2 minutes ago

Pakistan launches "Pass Track App" to register inc ..

2 minutes ago

Poland Declares 3 Russian Diplomats Personae Non G ..

4 minutes ago

Pfizer Rejects Oxford Study Linking Its Vaccine to ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.