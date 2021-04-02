Sputnik V Developer Says 60% of Russians to Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 by Summer End

A total of 60 percent of Russia's population will be inoculated against the coronavirus by the end of the summer, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Russia's Gamaleya institute that developed the Sputnik V vaccine, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) A total of 60 percent of Russia's population will be inoculated against the coronavirus by the end of the summer, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Russia's Gamaleya institute that developed the Sputnik V vaccine, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We will vaccinate 60 percent of our fellow citizens by the end of the summer," Gintsburg said.

The Gamaleya institute chief expressed the belief that the media campaign to raise awareness of the importance of getting vaccinated should have effect.