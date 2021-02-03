Sputnik V Developer Sent Production Inquiry to German IDT Biologika - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) German pharmaceutical company IDT Biologika received an inquiry into the production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from its developer, national broadcaster Welt reported citing Minister-President of Saxony Anhalt Rener Haseloff.

According to Welt, the Gamaleya Institute sent the communication in January. Managing Director of the Dessau-based firm, Jurgen Betzing, did not comment on the report, the broadcaster said.

On the back of increasingly contentious vaccine distribution issues in Europe, German authorities have begun mulling the Russian-made vaccine.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel in late January said she had offered Russian President Vladimir Putin help from a German watchdog to get EU approval for Sputnik V and expressed the desire to cooperate on its production.

On Tuesday, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from the phase 3 trial of the Russian vaccine, showing its 91.6 percent efficacy against COVID-19. Merkel called the data good, adding that Berlin and Brussels would welcome any vaccines in the EU after registration by the European Medicines Agency.

A vaccine candidate developed by IDT Biologika was scrapped earlier this year due to underwhelming results in the first trial phase.