MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The developers of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V dismissed the Financial Times' report that the European regulator would allegedly check the vaccine's compliance with ethical and scientific standards during the testing of the Russian vaccine amid some "fears" as fake news, the vaccine's Twitter account says.

Earlier, FT reported that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) intended to begin checking the standards for conducting clinical trials of the Russian vaccine over fears that the trials in Russia were non-compliant with ethical standards.

"Report of a special investigation into #SputnikV clinical trials published in FT today is incorrect.

Sputnik V team is going through a regular rolling review of EMA, in which good clinical practice (GCP) is a part of the standard procedure for all vaccines," the statement says.

It is noted that the Sputnik V team had invited the EMA to conduct a rolling review of the registration dossier and was showing full transparency.

"Fake reports by anonymous sources try to undermine the objective nature of EMA review and we ask media to please follow official EMA and Sputnik V announcement to avoid spreading incorrect information," the developers added.