Sputnik V Developers Not Yet Submitting Market Authorization Request - EU Commission

Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:35 PM

Sputnik V Developers Not Yet Submitting Market Authorization Request - EU Commission

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the developer of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 continue negotiations, but no request for market authorization has been submitted so far, the European Commission's spokesman, Stefan de Keersmaecker, confirmed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the developer of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 continue negotiations, but no request for market authorization has been submitted so far, the European Commission's spokesman, Stefan de Keersmaecker, confirmed on Tuesday.

"On this Russian vaccine candidate. At this stage, talks are ongoing between the company and EMA. The company has not yet submitted a request for market authorization, but, as I said, EMA is in contact, in exploratory talks, I would say, with the Russian vaccine developer," de Keersmaecker said at a press conference.

More Stories From World

