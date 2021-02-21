UrduPoint.com
Sputnik V Developers Ready To Help Moderna, Pfizer Improve Their Vaccines - RDIF CEO

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Sputnik V Developers Ready to Help Moderna, Pfizer Improve Their Vaccines - RDIF CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) The addition of Sputnik V vaccine components to Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will help them more effectively fight against coronavirus mutations, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Saturday.

"Yes, of course," Dmitriev told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster when asked whether Sputnik V developers were ready to help Moderna and Pfizer.

"We believe that the addition of our component, including to the Pfizer vaccine and others, can more effectively fight mutations and, of course, this shows our openness to all pharmaceutical companies. We believe that only working together can we really be most effective," he added.

More Stories From World

